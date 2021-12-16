Fort Wayne man facing child sex crime charges in Wisconsin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana/WIBC): A Fort Wayne man who used to be a police officer in Wisconsin, has been arrested for sex crimes involving children there.

34-year-old Gary Huber was arrested Monday in Indiana on allegations he sexually assaulted four boys between 2010 and 2016. He worked for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy from 2016 through July 2021, and resigned the day the sheriff’s office learned of the allegations.

His list of charges include repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement, and first-degree child sexual assault. He’ll be extradited back to Rock County next week.