Fort Wayne man faces multiple felony charges after chase and altercation with Indiana State Police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (PRESS RELEASE): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested and is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to an overnight high speed vehicle pursuit and subsequent single vehicle crash, followed by a foot chase and physical altercation involving injury to the arresting trooper.

Last night at approximately 10:45pm, Trooper Bryan Rumple was on patrol at the intersection of SR930 and Adams Center Road in New Haven, waiting on his red light to change to green. As the light changed to green for SR930, Trooper Rumple observed a white Saturn passenger car disregard the red light for southbound Adams Center Road- passing through the intersection at a high rate of speed.

Trooper Rumple attempted to catch up and conduct a traffic stop on the white Saturn, however the driver (later identified as ANDRIA KAMAL ADAM MEKKI, 24, of Fort Wayne) continued at a high rate of speed south on Adams Center Road, actions which initiated a police vehicle pursuit. The pursuit continued for approximately three miles, with speeds reported at over 100mph, when Mekki lost control and crashed into a side ditch on Adams Center Road near the intersection of Wayne Trace.

Mekki ran from the scene of the crash on foot through a farm field and behind a private residence on Adams Center Road. As Trooper Rumple caught up on foot, MEKKI is alleged to have pulled a handgun, but then fell to the ground and lost control of that weapon.

Trooper Rumple attempted to take Mekki into custody, and Mekki is then alleged to have became physically resistant. The two became engaged in lengthy physical altercation. Back-up officers were dispatched and in route, but still a ways out. Fortunately, thanks to the assistance of a Good Samaritan passerby, a 35 year old Hoagland man observed the trooper engaged in the fight and stopped to render assistance to the trooper. That assistance was key in getting Mekki into custody and avoiding the need for further escalated force.

Trooper Rumple and Mekki were both injured during the incident. Trooper Rumple had an injury to his hand, and Mekki had a laceration on his head. It is was not clear whether Mekki’s injury was caused from the vehicle crash, or during the physical altercation. Both were transported to a local area hospital for medical evaluation and treatment, and subsequently released.

After being released from the hospital, Mekki was transported to the Allen County jail where he was booked into custody on multiple criminal charges.

ARRESTED: Andria Kamal Adam Mekki, 24, Fort Wayne, IN

CHARGES:

Resisting Law Enforcement (Vehicular)- Level 6 Felony

Possession Stolen Property, Firearm- Level 6 Felony

Possession Firearm Without License- Level 5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement (Physical)- Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated, Endangering- Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Misdemeanor

The Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by the New Haven Police Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, New Haven-Adams Township Fire/EMS, Robinson’s Wrecker Service, and Paulding Putnam Electric line crews.