Fort Wayne man donates to help keep water flowing for customers in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man, inspired by a similar story, has donated $5,000 of his own money to help Fort Wayne City Utilities customers in need.

Bryan Statz says he was inspired by a story that appeared in People Magazine about a Florida man who has paid off the utility bills for dozens of struggling families.

“I’ve been fortunate during the pandemic,” Statz says, “but I know that’s not the case for all our neighbors and friends in the community. When I heard about the donation to help with water bills, I thought this was an amazing way to help those in need and take some of the pressure off during the pandemic. Many of our friends and neighbors are in need this year. I encourage anyone in a position to help, to donate to any number of non-profits in the community.”

Statz’s donation will go into the City Utilities Relief Fund and will be used to help some customers struggling to pay their bills. City Utilities partners with the Wayne Township Trustee and the Salvation Army to determine CURF distributions.