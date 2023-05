BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne died early Friday in an industrial incident at the Heidtman Steel Plant in Butler.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 2 a.m. of a male pinned in industrial machinery at the plant located in 4400 block of CR 59.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene and identified as 44-year-old Kevin Hartsock, of Fort Wayne.

It is believed he was working on the machinery when he became pinned.