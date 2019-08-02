Fort Wayne man dies in industrial accident

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was killed in an industrial accident Friday morning according to Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Watkins Road in St. Henry just before 8 a.m.

A caller told dispatch that a man was using a Genie Tele handler to lift items into the air to a platform. The man tried to step onto a vehicle to unload it, but it caused the load to shift and the victim to fall about 30 feet to the ground onto concrete.

CPR was given, but the victim, Alexis Ivan Gutierrez Sanvicente, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

