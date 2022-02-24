Fort Wayne Man Convicted On Federal Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bryant D. Aron, age 36 of Fort Wayne, Indiana was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Wednesday, following a two-day jury trial in United States District Court. According court documents in the case, on May 24, 2019, Aron was the driver of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

During the pursuit, Aron crashed his vehicle, exited it, and led police on a short foot pursuit. He was subsequently searched, and a loaded firearm magazine was found in his pocket. A loaded firearm was found inside the vehicle.

Aron’s prior criminal history revealed he had multiple felony convictions out of Allen County Superior Court. Aron’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.