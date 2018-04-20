Fort Wayne man convicted on 17 child molesting charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been convicted on 17 criminal counts that include child molesting and sexual abuse charges.

47-year-old Lawrence Davis was convicted by an Allen County jury Thursday. The Journal Gazette reports Davis was found guilty of 16 felony charges, and one misdemeanor charge, relating to sexual abuse he committed against a girl that started when she was 5 and continued until she was 18.

Allegations include showing the girl child pornography, giving her cigarettes and having sex with her.

Davis said nothing when the verdict was announced, while several supporters told the paper the charges were made up. He’ll face at least 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.