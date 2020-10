FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is charged with multiple felonies in a child molesting case.

Michael Schmidt, 48, is charged with four counts of felony child molesting, one count of child exploitation and one count of possessing child pornography according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Schmidt is accused of molesting two young girls as far back as 2014 and filming it.

Court documents reveal police recovered videos and pictures of the crimes.

He has a hearing set for Monday.