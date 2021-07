INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged in connection to an Indianapolis shooting over the weekend.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police arrested Carnell Williams, 26, and charged him with carrying a handgun without a license and criminal recklessness according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Police say officers heard gunshots Sunday at about 3:30 a.m. near 30 E. Georgia Street downtown.

Officers found the victim who had been shot. A witness identified Williams as the gunman.