KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is in police custody after allegedly robbing a Kendallville credit union Monday afternoon.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Lance Lombrana was arrested twenty minutes after committing the armed robbery at a Three Rivers Federal Credit Union branch on North Street in Kendallville. Witnesses told police what his car looked like and a State Trooper tracked him down soon after.

Lombrada’s first court hearing will be scheduled later this week.