NEW ORLEANS (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested in New Orleans Monday morning on child molesting charges.

Christopher Suttle, 45, was taken into custody on an active warrant out of Allen County. He was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he was arrested, and he may face additional charges in New Orleans.

Suttle is facing three counts of level 1 felony child molesting and one count of level 4 felony child molesting.