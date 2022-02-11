Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to Van Wert County shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week in Van Wert County that left a man in serious condition.

Brandon Fair, 36, was arrested Wednesday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken back to Van Wert County by deputies Friday after waiving extradition. He is held on a felony charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, two counts of assault and aggravated robbery.

Van Wert County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2900 block of Elm Sugar Road on Feb. 1 at 9:05 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officials say two suspects entered an out building where someone was living then assaulted and shot the person. The victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. It is unclear why the victim was attacked.

Deputies are still searching for the second suspect.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-7867.