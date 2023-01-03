Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to 2017 murders

FORT WAYNE, (WOWO) — Dustin M. Neal, age 35, was arrested Tuesday and connected to the 2017 murders of Noele Trice and Bryan Lash.

According to Fort Wayne Police, he is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, and two counts of robbery. The murders took place in the victim’s Weisser Park Ave home on June 10, 2017.

The Fort Wayne Homicide Division and Cold Case Unit are still investigating the murders. Anyone with information about this case please call Det. Brian Martin at 260-427-1369, call crime stoppers 436-STOP or email the P3 Tip line.