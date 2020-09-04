Fort Wayne man arrested for stealing dead roommate’s identity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A Fort Wayne man’s roommate was decomposing in his bedroom, while Matthew Crawley took his credit cards, debit card, prescriptions, and disabled veteran’s medical identification and pretended to be him.

Crawley, 40, also took Ronald Troyer’s checkbook to pay for a motel room and groceries.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrested, and he’s been charged with failure to report a dead body and conversion, said the Journal Gazette.

Witnesses say around December, Troyer seemed to have disappeared. A mail carrier told police Crawley had been getting the mail, and the property manager said the rent was late when it was always on time. Another witness said they always saw Troyer outside and his blinds were always open, but they had been closed.

When police arrived at the apartment complex on Dec. 23, they found rugs rolled up at the bottom of Troyer’s bedroom door, and Troyer was laying on the bed, dead.

The autopsy showed that Troyer died from a “severely blocked artery” when his pacemaker stopped on Nov. 28.

Crawley was found at a nearby motel with Troyer’s driver’s license, Hoosier Works card, three credit cards, a debit card, and a checkbook.

Crawly refused to talk to police.