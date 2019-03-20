Fort Wayne man arrested for shooting brother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was left in serious condition after a shooting on the southeast side of Fort Wayne yesterday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the shooting happened in the 2900 block of South Hanna Street a few minutes before 4:30pm.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Police did take one suspect into custody, saying that suspect, Arthur Holman, shot his brother in the leg during an argument.

Both had been drinking.