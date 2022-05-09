Fort Wayne man arrested for multiple recent fires

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 35-year-old Fort Wayne man is being charged in connection to four fires in Fort Wayne in recent weeks.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that court documents show that police believe Brad Fair II is linked to the fire at the Bud Meeks Justice Center vestibule area on April 29, as well as the fire at the Southgate Kroger on May 2.

He is also charged with fires in bathrooms at the Subway on West Rudisill and the Arby’s on Bluffton Road, both also on May 2.

He is charged with four counts of arson.