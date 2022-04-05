Fort Wayne man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle pursuit Tuesday morning.

Police were called at 5:27 a.m. on a report of a stolen burgundy Kia Forte in the 5600 block of Squiredale Lane on the city’s northwest side. Then at 7:23 a.m., police saw a vehicle matching that description in the area of Lima Road and West Washington Center Road.

A sergeant tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled. Officers pursued the vehicle eastbound when the suspect, Daniel Lee Graham, 20, crashed into a fire hydrant at Arapaho Passover and Pichacho Drive.

Graham was taken into custody and is facing felony charges of resisting law enforcement (fleeing in vehicle) and auto theft.

