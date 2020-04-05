Fort Wayne man arrested after police chase leads to standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 26-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase, then engaging in a standoff with them, in western Fort Wayne.

It all started just before 8am when officers from the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Department, and the Allen County Police Department started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after a state trooper noticed the car heading west on Washington Center Road near Lima Road, hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour. An initial pursuit was broken off, but a second Trooper engaged the suspect after witnessing him driving more erratically on West County Line Road, heading south from US 30.

Eventually, Fort Wayne and Allen County officers joined the pursuit near the intersection of Illinois Road and Scott Road. The pursuit came to an end on Illinois, west of Hadley Road, but the man then barricaded himself inside his vehicle and refused to come out.

After negotiating with the suspect for more than an hour, the Fort Wayne SWAT team was called in and the suspect was taken into custody soon after, without sustaining “serious injury”.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a 24-hour medical evaluation before being turned over to police. His name was not released, nor were any possible charges.