Fort Wayne man arrested after crashing into police car and fleeing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into an Allen County Police car and running from the scene.

Officers were called to the 10800 block of Trade Wind Court just northeast of Fort Wayne at 5:14 a.m. on a report of a stolen vehicle that was driven into a yard and was stuck. Dispatch then told officers that the driver had gotten his truck stuck and fled the scene.

Officers arrived and were told by a witness that a man got out of his truck, got a tool from the back and broke the driver’s side window before fleeing.

A little later, an officer saw a silver pickup truck matching the description of the of the stolen truck in the area of Dupont Road and I-69. The officer alleges the driver of the pickup did a U-turn and drove toward the officer and struck the officer’s vehicle in the driver’s side door and quarter panel. The driver then allegedly drove a short distance before stopping in the road. The officer was not hurt.

The officer was able to get out and arrest Dustin Wade Freeman, 30 of Fort Wayne. He was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated (endangerment), two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement/fleeing in a vehicle.