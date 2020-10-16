Fort Wayne leaf collection starting soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Street Department will begin leaf collection on Nov. 2 in city neighborhoods.

Residents should rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by 7 a.m. Monday of collection week.

You will receive a postcard in the mail with this year’s schedule, which is also pictured above. Daily collection updates can be found here. Updates will start on Oct. 30, or you can call 260-427-2603 for daily recorded updates.

Residents with bagged leaves must call 311 to schedule a pick-up, with bags placed at the curb before making the call.

Here are the following leaf collection guidelines:

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine

Don’t place leaves in the street

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains

Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists

Leaf collection will not occur on Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day or Nov. 26-27 due to Thanksgiving.