Fort Wayne leaders launch initiative to fight racism and bias

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A group of community leaders is teaming up for a plan to bridge the gaps between racial divides.

According to the Journal Gazette, the United Front Initiative of Fort Wayne United was announced yesterday as part of a plan to launch a series of community-wide training sessions on things like the sources of stress in minorities, implicit biases, and how to have the difficult discussions necessary concerning racial differences.

Mayor Tom Henry said the community has a “unique opportunity” to make a difference through the initiative, which includes Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Fort Wayne Community Schools, and the city’s Police and Fire Departments, as well as a number of area non-profit organizations.

You can learn more at FWUnitedFront.com.