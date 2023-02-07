Fort Wayne launches neighborhood accelerator

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The city of Fort Wayne has launched the FORT-ify Neighborhood Accelerator through its Community Development Division. The initiative aims to strengthen developing and relaunching neighborhood associations throughout the city.

Participants will take part in monthly in-person workshops that will cover topics such as governance, fundraising, community listening and civic engagement.

The program will also involve working with city staff to develop an action plan for their neighborhoods. Participants could be eligible to receive $5,500 in funds to complete a project from their plan.

All neighborhood associations registered with the city are eligible to apply for the program. Applications are being accepted through March 3.

You can learn more about the program and how to apply by clicking here.