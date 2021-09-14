Fort Wayne Komets Single Game Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday

Single game tickets for Fort Wayne Komets hockey are set to go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets for the 70th season of Fort Wayne Komets hockey will go on sale at 10 A.M. Wednesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office, with full capacity crowds permitted. However, several safety protocols will be in place when the season begins.

All attendees must wear facial coverings except when eating or drinking, and the team locker rooms will continue to not be accessible by patrons. Finally, social distancing will be in place in the outer hallways and concession stand areas and several sanitizing stations will still be placed throughout the arena. More details can be found on the team website, komets.com.