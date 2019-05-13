Fort Wayne Komets search for new head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Komets head coach Gary Graham will not return for an 11th season.

The Komets announced Monday that they’re looking for a “new voice behind the bench.”

Graham served as an assistant coach from 2008 to 2012, and has served as head coach and director of player personnel the last six seasons since 2013. He finishes with a Fort Wayne head coaching career record of 251-130-51 for 553 points and a .640 winning percentage over 432 regular season games.

The hockey team is now searching for the 29th head coach in Komets history, as preparation for the 68th season begin.