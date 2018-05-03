Fort Wayne issues combined sewer overflow warning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has issued a combined sewer overflow warning thanks to the rainfall set for today and tomorrow.

When it rains, the city’s 100-year-old combined sewers are prone to overflowing a combination of untreated stormwater and sewage into Fort Wayne’s waterways.

As a result, the City is telling you to avoid direct contact with water in the St. Mary’s River, Maumee River, and Spy Run Creek for at least three days. If you do make contact, wash with clean water immediately.

Fort Wayne is currently in the middle of building a deep rock tunnel miles under the city that is expected to eventually reduce overflows, and drainage problems in general, by 90%.

The affected CSO waterways include:

* St. Joseph River from Coliseum to the confluence of the Maumee River.

* St. Marys River from Airport Expressway to the confluence of the Maumee River.

* Maumee River at the confluence of the St. Joseph River and the St. Marys River through the city of New Haven to the Platter Road bridge over the Maumee River in Milan Township.

* Spy Run Creek.