Fort Wayne International to conduct full-scale emergency preparedness drill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority (FWACAA) will be conducting a full-scale emergency preparedness drill at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Airport Authority and its mutual aid partners advise members of the public, and those traveling through the airport, that emergency vehicles and other equipment will be staging a simulation of an aircraft accident and any activity will not be associated with an actual emergency situation. The Airport Authority’s Public Safety Department has developed a practice scenario where the airport’s Emergency Response Plan will be tested and evaluated. A number of mutual aid partners will also be participating in the drill.

Parkview Regional Medical Center will also be conducting an exercise for their staff in conjunction with the airport’s emergency exercise. Hospital patients and guests, as well as the general public, should be made aware of the exercise and increased activity in and around the Parkview Regional Medical Center Emergency Department.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations mandate airports to conduct full-scale mock emergency exercises every three years, along with annual tabletop exercises with all mutual aid or supporting agencies. These exercises test the effectiveness of airport emergency response plans and procedures of the airport in conjunction with federal, state, local, and community agencies.