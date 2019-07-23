Fort Wayne International Airport to host BMV Real ID event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Are you looking to upgrade to the new Real ID?

This Wednesday and Thursday, Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) and the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will host an Indiana BMV Mobile Branch Real ID event.

The event will allow the public to have an opportunity to come to the airport to upgrade their government-issued identification to the new Real ID.

Beginning October 1, 2020, a Real ID-compliant government-issued identification card, or a valid passport, will be required in order to board commercial aircraft.

The event is an opportunity for those looking to upgrade their IDs to skip the line at the BMV. Guests can make an appointment, but walk-ins are accepted.

Appointments can be scheduled online through the BMV scheduling website. You must choose a date for the appointment – either July 24 or 25. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on both days.

Walk-ins are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.

Guests should bring the following documents in order to receive their new Real ID:

One proof of identity

One proof of lawful status (example: birth certificate)

One proof of social security number

Two proofs of Indiana residency (example: mortgage statement, utility bill, or credit card bill)

A full list of acceptable documents can be found at RealID.IN.gov.

The BMV Mobile Branch Real ID event takes place in the Business Center by Baggage Claim.