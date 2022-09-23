Fort Wayne International Airport opens expanded passenger gate area

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release): Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has opened the first public-facing portion of the expanded terminal building with Gates 8-10. This is a major portion of the terminal building that has been under construction as a part of the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation Project to the public.

Gates 8-10 feature a relocated, existing Gate 8, as well as brand new Gates 9 and 10. Not only does the space include additional gate areas, but also has a number of new and improved features for passengers to enjoy. Among the upgrades are; new glass passenger boarding jet bridges, new children’s play area, new multi-sensory room, two mother’s rooms, additional men’s and women’s restrooms, a new family restroom featuring an adult changing table, cane trail, new passenger seating, and more.

“We are thrilled to debut this brand-new expanded portion of the terminal building to the public.” Said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “This portion of the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project has been greatly anticipated and showcases the airport’s growth over recent years. Airport staff is excited to show off this modern space, as well as features that will continue to position FWA as an inclusive airport for all travelers.”

The new gate area also introduces a number of features meant to further FWA’s commitment to creating an inclusive airport for all passengers. Airport staff worked alongside community partners AWS Foundation, Northeast Indiana Disability Advocacy Coalition (NEIDAC), and Turnstone to create and implement design features that would enhance those passengers, and their family and caregiver’s, travel experience. These items include height-accessible gate counters, high-contrast signage, high-contrast terrazzo flooring, lounge-style seating with no intermediate arm rests, new Service Animal Relief Area (SARA), and hearing loop – as well as the aforementioned Sensory Room and adult changing table. The new Sensory Room and adult changing table were made possible by a generous $32,824 grant from AWS Foundation.

“Since 2007, AWS Foundation has focused on building a more inclusive NE Indiana. A community where all its resources are accessible to all its citizens” says Patti Hays, AWS Foundation CEO. “I love that Fort Wayne International Airport’s recent expansion project embraced the concepts of Universal Design independent of Federal mandates or state laws. They are partners in welcoming people of all abilities and ensuring that everyone has a better opportunity to experience the joy of air travel. Accessible air travel should never be a barrier to visiting a friend or family member, expanding business, or taking a dream vacation.”

Following the opening of Gates 8-10, existing Gates 5-7 will close for renovations with an expected re-opening in early 2023.

The West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project is working to transform FWA into a modernized facility capable of handling the momentum and growth that the Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana communities have experienced over recent years. This project is a part of Project Gateway, which has included the Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project, Rental Car Return Lot Canopy Expansion and Renewable Solar Energy Project, and the East and West Terminal Apron Improvement Project. More information and updates can be found at fwairport.com/project-gateway.