Fort Wayne International Airport evacuated due to threat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport was evacuated Friday afternoon due to threats that were received via Twitter.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that airport officials did not confirm the nature of the threat.

Airport officials said that the Tweet made the threat of a bomb being on board a Delta Airlines flight which had not yet had luggage loaded on board. A passenger made a request to change flights abruptly which led to the action.

An employee at a car rental company called the WOWO Newsroom and reported that all passengers, employees and TSA representatives had evacuated the airport at the order of police.