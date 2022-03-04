Fort Wayne International Airport encourages passengers to arrive early for flights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) is urging passengers to arrive at least two hours early for their flights, regardless of airline, while the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) upgrades technology and equipment at the FWA TSA checkpoint.

Starting today, through next Thursday, March 10th, outbound passengers should give themselves plenty of time to get through the screening process. The upgrade will involve equipment for carry-on baggage screening. It will allow those bags to be screened without having to remove items such as laptops and liquids.

The TSA checkpoint will have additional staff on hand, but the FWA says that it appreciates passengers’ patience and understanding during the conversion process.