Fort Wayne insurance firm acquired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A Fort Wayne-based independent marketing organization is under new ownership. Oberlin Marketing has been acquired by Dallas-based life and health insurance products distributor Integrity Marketing Group LLC, though the financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Oberlin Marketing was founded by President Dan Oberlin in 1987. In addition to offering various health, life, and long-term care insurance products for the senior market, the firm has also created agent training programs to help insurance professionals grow their businesses.

Integrity says Dan Oberlin and Executive Vice President Dustin Oberlin will become managing partners in Integrity.

“Dan and Dustin have developed a comprehensive training system that anticipates the challenges their agents will face. Now they can accelerate their growth by adding Integrity’s considerable resources to the foundation they have built and see their company scale faster than ever before,” Integrity Chief Executive Officer Bryan W. Adams said in a news release. “Nothing makes us more excited than partnering with a company that has worked tirelessly to build something amazing, and we look forward to bringing the full weight of Oberlin Marketing’s experience and expertise to the Integrity family.”

Oberlin Marketing employs thousands of agents across the country. Integrity says they will now have access to its proprietary platform, as well as company ownership through Integrity’s Employee Ownership Plan.