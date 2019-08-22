Fort Wayne installs two additional “Blue Star” banners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press release): Crews have installed two additional banners as part of Mayor Tom Henry’s Blue Star Banner program. They are for Specialist Troy Cotton, U.S. Army; and Airman First Class Eric Stuckey, U.S. Air Force.

The Blue Star Banner initiative started in May 2014 and recognizes City of Fort Wayne residents and City government employees who are actively deployed.

Family and friends of deployed military personnel are encouraged to complete an application at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner. Once the applications are reviewed, banners will be made and displayed on light poles along West Jefferson Boulevard from the Time Corners area to Swinney Park.

Banners are displayed through November and then removed during the winter months.