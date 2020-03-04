Fort Wayne Housing Authority to open voucher program waiting list soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Those looking to apply for the Fort Wayne Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List should prepare to submit their applications soon.

The list will be open from 8am Tuesday, March 17th, until 5pm Wednesday, March 18th, the FWHA said in a press release issued today. Applications will be accepted online through FWHA.org, by mail, or in-person at the Authority’s offices at 7315 Hanna Street in Fort Wayne.

All applications received by mail must be postmarked by March 18th. Only one application will be accepted per person.