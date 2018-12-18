Fort Wayne Housing Authority to open Posterity Heights Scholar House Project waiting list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Housing Authority (FWHA) will open its Project Based Voucher Program waiting list for Posterity Heights Scholar House Project next month.

Only applicants that meet the following criteria may apply:

Single parent students furthering their education, either: Currently enrolled in school Enrolled in a future semester Enrolled in Self-Sufficiency Program seeking continued education



Applications will be accepted by mail, fax or in person. If faxing your application, it must be sent to (260) 267-9306.

Paper applications will be available to print from the FWHA website (www.fwha.org) or available for pickup at the FWHA Administrative Building (7315 Hanna Street) during business hours.

The waiting list will open on Wednesday, January 9 at 8 a.m. and close on Thursday, January 10 at 5 p.m. All applications received by mail must be postmarked by January 10.

Only one application will be accepted per person. For questions, call (260) 267-9300.