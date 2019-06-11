Fort Wayne Housing Authority breaks ground on River’s Edge Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Housing Authority officially broke ground this morning on River’s Edge Apartments which will provide low income housing.

There are many partners involved in the project such as, Indiana Housing and Community Development, Crea, Fifth Third Bank, IFF, Park Center, UPholdings, MartinRiley, Hagerman Group and the city of Fort Wayne.

The apartments are located on Spy Run Extended and will have 56 units with a mix of one and two bedroom units. The goal of the new apartments will be to provide permanent supportive housing for homeless and at-risk individuals and families with disabilities. All of the units will be subsidized through vouchers from the Fort Wayne Housing Authority. Supportive services will also be organized onsite by Park Center, Fort Wayne’s Community mental health center.

Mayor Tom Henry says “The City of Fort Wayne is proud to be a partner in River’s Edge. This type of housing development is critically needed in our community to help address chronic homelessness and we are grateful to the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, UPholdings, and Park Center for their dedication to seeing this project to completion.”

George Guy, Executive Director of Fort Wayne Housing Authority says “We thank Mayor Tom Henry, UPholdings and all of the partners who have worked on this project. We have a responsibility to help our chronically homeless neighbors and River’s Edge will address this issue and forever change the housing landscape of our city.”