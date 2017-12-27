Fort Wayne hosts see big business from Airbnb travelers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While it’s seen by some as a risky venture, Airbnb is doing good business in Fort Wayne.

2017 figures for the online marketplace, which allows people to offer up their home or other vacant properties as alternatives to hotel stays, show that 4,250 people used the site to stay in Fort Wayne this year, generating just under $438,000 for hosts.

Overall the service is credited with bringing 175,000 people to Indiana this year. The Journal Gazette reports that represents a 108% year-over-year growth for the service, as far as Indiana is concerned.

Fort Wayne was ranked 5th on the site’s list of Indiana host income, with Indianapolis taking 1st place.