Fort Wayne hospital systems update visitor restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): With patient, healthcare worker, and visitor safety as the priority for the Fort Wayne area’s two local hospital systems, updated visitor restrictions are being implemented, effective today.

Both Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network are working to assure that COVID-19 transmission is minimized while acknowledging that the restrictions can be difficult for patients, as well as their family and friends. This is an extraordinary time and the community’s understanding and compliance is appreciated.

The updated visitor restrictions can be viewed at each system’s website, listed below.

Visitor Restrictions for Parkview Health

parkview.com/visitorupdates (details for each facility under Facility and Service Updates)

Visitor Restrictions for Lutheran Health Network

https://lutheranhealth.net/visitor-restrictions



Both systems stress the importance for the community to continue practicing the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including wearing a mask, social distancing, thorough and frequent hand washing, disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, and staying home when symptomatic, except when in need of medical care, including testing.



In addition, both Parkview and Lutheran encourage everyone to get an influenza vaccine, not only to reduce your family’s risk from the flu, but also to help conserve healthcare resources. Everyone 6 months or older is encouraged to get a flu shot to help keep our community safe from another respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.