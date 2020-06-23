Fort Wayne honors actively deployed military members with Blue Star Banners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):The City of Fort Wayne will be honoring actively deployed members of the military again this year.

In the coming weeks, you’ll see Blue Star Banners going up on light poles from Jefferson Pointe into downtown. This is the 7th year that residents and government employees of the City of Fort Wayne who are in the United States Military will be honored.

Public Information Director John Perlich tells WOWO News that this initiative began under Mayor Henry’s direction, and so far, nearly 100 service members have been honored.

The Banners will be displayed from now through early November when they’ll be removed for protection from the weather. To learn more or to apply for a banner, click the link found here.