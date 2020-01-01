Fort Wayne holds Inauguration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New year, new City Council.

The city of Fort Wayne held Inauguration ceremonies at the Arts United Center Wednesday for Mayor Tom Henry, who is now beginning is fourth term in office.

Also sworn in was City Clerk Lana Keesling, and the nine members of the City Council:

1st District Councilman Paul Ensley

2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl

3rd District Councilman Tom Didier

4th District Councilman Jason Arp

5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock

6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker

At-Large Councilwoman Michelle Chambers

At-Large Councilman Tom Freistroffer

At-Large Councilman Glynn Hines

The additions of Chambers and Tucker to the Council make them the first two black women to serve on Fort Wayne’s Council.

The balance of power has also shifted, with Republicans going from a 7-2 majority to a 5-4 majority.