Fort Wayne health providers to merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne-based health insurance providers will be merging.

Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana and Pro-Claim Plus Inc. have announced plans to merge on September 30th.

The Journal Gazette reports that PHP will keep providing group health insurance plans, while self-funded administrative services will stay under Pro-Claim’s name.

There shouldn’t be any disruptions with service or coverage, and the soon-to-be-combined company says they actually have plans to add jobs in the near future.