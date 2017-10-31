Fort Wayne Halloween events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Happy Halloween, WOWOland! If you’re looking for something spooky to do tonight that doesn’t involve trick-or-treating, we’ve got you covered.

Events include fun for the entire family, laser tag and several haunted house locations!

A Fun Farm Halloween! at T.A.G Art Company, 7 to 9 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a return to classic entertainment experiences such as puppetry, story time, caricatures, face painting and special guests.

Combat Ops Fright Night at Combat Ops Arena, Inc., noon to 11 p.m.

Wear your costume to receive $2 off your laser tag session. Costume contest winners will receive a $20 gift card.

The Haunted Castle and Black Forest, open 7 p.m.

Admission: $10 Castle, $10 Black Forest, $16 Combo Package

Hysterium Escapes (Formerly Haunted Caves), open 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission: $13 regular pass, $20 fast pass

Fort Wayne Fear Factory, open 7 to 11 p.m.

Admission: $13 regular pass, $20 fast pass

Haunted Hotel, open 7 to 9:30

Admission: $13, VIP Fast Pass $20

Columbia City Haunted Jail, open 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission: $5 – $20

