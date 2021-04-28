Fort Wayne Habitat for Humanity to reopen homeowner application portal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is about to reopen its online homeowner application portal.

Starting on Monday, anyone interested in joining the program as a new “Partner Family” can start the application process at the Habitat website.

The application process is open Monday, May 3rd, through the end of the day on Friday, May 14th, and applicants should complete a prequalification form to be considered. If you meet the guidelines, you’ll then move forward to the next step in the process.

If you don’t have internet access but still want to apply, call 422-4828 to set up an appointment to apply in person.

Find full information on the criteria that Habitat considers here.