Fort Wayne Guardsmen to return today from D.C.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A member of the Army National Guard in Fort Wayne is reacting to his stint protecting the U.S. Capitol this month.

First Lieutenant Jon Roach tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the mission to protect the Presidential Inauguration was his first deployment in eight years as a Guardsman:

“This is what I signed up for, to protect our country and our democracy. And if I’m called up to do this then that’s my duty… we did our mission and we accomplished it, and (I) feel like our country’s better because of it.”

A total of 120 Fort Wayne-based guardsmen were sent to Washington D.C., as were hundreds more from Camp Atterbury in south-central Indiana. They’re expected to return home today.