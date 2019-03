FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Spring is in the air as city golf courses set to open for the season.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Foster Park is set to open Monday. Shoaff Park will open Tuesday, and McMillen Park will open the following day.

Courses open at sunrise and close 30 minutes prior to sunset.

For a full list of local golf courses, visit pga.com.