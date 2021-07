ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne GM Assembly plant will shut down next week due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Production will pause at the plant starting the week of July 26, with a planned reopening of Monday, Aug. 2 according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

GM says the shutdown is due to temporary parts shortages on the semiconductor chip supply due to COVID-19 restrictions in international markets.

GM officials say they expect the parts shortage to be a short-term problem.