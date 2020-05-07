Fort Wayne GM plant targeting May 18th reopening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s General Motors plant could be starting back up soon… if there are enough parts to work with.

Projections say the truck assembly plant could re-open in less than two weeks from now, but our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that’s only if they can get enough parts from what are called critical suppliers.

That could be hard to predict, as some suppliers are in other states, which have their own COVID-19 stay-at-home rules and orders.

A GM spokesman says the Fort Wayne facility is a priority because it makes trucks, which are among GM’s top-selling vehicles.