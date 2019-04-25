Fort Wayne GM now hiring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking for a job, General Motors in Fort Wayne is hiring.

Officials from the GM plant will be hosting a job fair at WorkOne on East Rudisill Blvd. on Saturday, May 4th from 9am to noon, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

They’ll be hiring part-time, temporary workers for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift openings at a starting wage of $15.78 per hour. Temporary employees could have a better chance of landing full-time spots that become available later.

You can apply online using this link.