Fort Wayne gas prices up again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices are up again in Fort Wayne.

The price at the pump keeps climbing, with average retail gasoline prices rising 13.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.40 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 gas outlets in Fort Wayne.

That’s more than twice the amount the national average rose, with Fort Wayne’s average price hovering a penny above the national average. Prices are currently 34 cents per gallon higher than they were the same day last year, and 22 cents higher than they were a month ago.

Analysts say the increases are “completely seasonal in nature,” but warn that the tensions in Syria could end up driving prices higher.