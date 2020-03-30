Fort Wayne gas prices down to $1.65

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The price at the pump continues to drop.

Fort Wayne gas prices have fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.65 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 57 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.97 today.

Analyst Patrick DeHaan says this is the 38th straight day the national average has fallen, and the first week the national average has been under $2 per gallon in more than four years, as people park their cars and shelter in place.