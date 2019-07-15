Fort Wayne gas prices approaching $3 per gallon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices in Fort Wayne went up almost 20 cents per gallon this past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Fort Wayne is $2.97, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 gas stations in the Summit City.

Prices are almost 48 cents higher than they were a month ago, and there’s a big difference in prices, depending on where you fill up. The cheapest station in Fort Wayne is priced at $2.57, while the most expensive is $2.99.

Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the higher prices are due to Hurricane Barry’s impact on oil production in the Gulf, plus declining oil inventories.

